Heat wave in Europe sets records as wildfires break out

An abnormally early heat wave is bringing scorching temperatures to Western and Central Europe, with near or above 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius) expected in parts of Spain and France over the weekend.

Why it matters: The World Meteorological Organization warned Friday that this heat wave is a preview of the future, as heat waves are starting earlier in the year and are becoming more frequent and more severe as a result of human-caused climate change.

Prolonged, extreme heat is deadly, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly, infants, children and people with chronic diseases.

By the numbers: Spain's meteorological agency said Friday that it was the earliest heat wave in over 40 years, while France's weather service said it was the earliest ever to hit the country.

Spain's weather service said temperatures could reach maximum temperatures of 107°F (42°C) in the northeast, while large parts of the country could reach a maximum of around 104°F (40°C).

Parts of France may also reach max temperatures of 104°F (40°C), while large swaths of the country could see max temps above 90°F (around 32°C).

Météo-France said that multiple weather stations across the country recorded temperatures that broke heat records on Friday.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: This heat wave is shattering all-time records during a time of year that is not the seasonal peak.

Climate change is making extreme heat events far more likely and severe than previously thought, with several heat waves in Europe attributed in large part to human emissions of greenhouse gases.

The big picture: Amid the heat, at least three forest fires recently erupted in Catalonia, Spain.

One near Baldomar, around 87 miles northeast of Barcelona, has burned around 2,470 acres after starting on Thursday, though several thousand acres are threatened.

The high heat also put much of the country under high or extreme risk of wildfire on Saturday.

What's next: The heat is expected to peak then subside in France on Saturday and move over Germany on Sunday, though Spain, Poland and Austria will still have abnormally high temps for several days, according to the Washington Post.

