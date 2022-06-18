Flooding kills at least 18 people in India, Bangladesh

Massive flooding from heavy rainfall killed at least 18 people in northern India and Bangladesh and millions of others have lost their homes, officials said on Saturday, according to AP.

The big picture: At least nine people were killed and 2 million lost their homes in India’s Assam state from flooding, while lightning in parts of Bangladesh killed at least nine more people.

Rains are expected to continue over the weekend, worsening the already severe flooding. Each country has asked its militaries for assistance.

Low-lying Bangladesh is particularly threatened by climate change-related natural disasters like floods and cyclones.

The United Nations has warned that if global warming continues at the current rate, around 17% of the 160 million people in the country may need to be relocated to higher elevations, according to AP.

