The massive flooding that happened at the Yellowstone River earlier this week represents a 1-in-500-year event, the U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday.

Why it matters: The catastrophic flood — which damaged roads and bridges at Yellowstone — has a 0.2% (or 1-in-500) chance of happening in any given year, the USGS said in a news release.

Driving the news: Katherine Chase, USGS hydrologist, said that the peak amount of water flowing in the Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs and Yellowstone River at Livingston was "higher than the 0.2% (or 1 in 500) flood" levels seen during the recent flood event.

Chase said the floods have been referred to as rarer than a 1-in-500 event. But "there is the same probability that they could occur in any given year," she said.

Meanwhile, the streamflow at the Yellowstone River at Billings was closer to the "1% (or 1 in 100-years) and 0.2% (1 in 500-years) flood."

The streamflow data is "provisional" right now until an analysis of the data is finished, the USGS said.

Worth noting: The USGS calculates this information based on historical data, CNN reports.

The big picture: National Park Service officials told reporters Tuesday that the extreme flooding may represent a “thousand-year event."

“This isn’t my words, but I’ve heard this is a thousand-year event,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said.

He said the highest cubic feet per second (CFS) ratings for the Yellowstone River was recorded in the ‘90s at 31,000 CFS.

On Sunday night, the CFS rating hovered at 51,000 CFS, he said.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: Climate change is causing an increase in the frequency and severity of heavy precipitation events, and a 2021 climate assessment for Yellowstone warned of more flood threats.

