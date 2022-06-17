3rd American veteran reported missing in Ukraine

A third American who traveled to Ukraine during Russia's military invasion appears to have gone missing, the State Department confirms.

The big picture: The families of Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, and Alexander Drueke, 39, said Wednesday that the two U.S. veterans from Alabama had gone missing in Ukraine. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing Thursday that there were "reports of one additional American whose whereabouts are unknown."

"Unfortunately we don't know the full details of that case," Price said.

Details: CNN reported that the third missing American is U.S. Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi, citing his wife and close friends. He was living in Wilmington, North Carolina, before leaving for Ukraine in March, according to CNN.