European Union's executive arm endorses Ukraine for candidate status

The European Union's executive arm on Friday recommended Ukraine for candidate status a day after key European leaders endorsed the plan on a visit to Kyiv, AP reports.

Why it matters: The recommendation is the first step in what could be a long process for Ukraine to join the bloc. Moving forward with the accession process requires a unanimous vote of the 27 member states, per AP.

What they're saying: Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said Friday the EU should welcome Ukraine as a candidate country, per CNBC.

"Ukraine deserves [the] European perspective," von der Leyen said, per CNBC. "Yes, Ukraine should be welcomed as a candidate country. This is on the understanding that good work has been done, but important work also remains to be done."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a tweet: "I commend the positive ... conclusion on [Ukraine's] candidate status. It's the 1st step on the EU membership path that’ll certainly bring our Victory closer."

Catch up fast: Ukraine asked to join the European Union shortly after Russia invaded in late February.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday visited Ukraine for the first time since the invasion.

The leaders, who represent the countries with the largest economies in the EU bloc, announced after meeting with Zelensky that their countries would back Ukraine for candidate status — a significant show of support.

Yes, but: Becoming an EU member can take many years, and the process will likely require Ukraine to meet several conditions and adopt economic and political reforms, CNBC reports.

The executive arm also recommended Ukraine's neighbor, Moldova, for candidate status, per CNBC.

What's next: Leaders of the bloc will discuss the executive arm’s recommendations at a summit in Brussels next week.