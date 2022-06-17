European Union's executive arm endorses Ukraine for candidate status
The European Union's executive arm on Friday recommended Ukraine for candidate status a day after key European leaders endorsed the plan on a visit to Kyiv, AP reports.
Why it matters: The recommendation is the first step in what could be a long process for Ukraine to join the bloc. Moving forward with the accession process requires a unanimous vote of the 27 member states, per AP.
What they're saying: Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said Friday the EU should welcome Ukraine as a candidate country, per CNBC.
- "Ukraine deserves [the] European perspective," von der Leyen said, per CNBC. "Yes, Ukraine should be welcomed as a candidate country. This is on the understanding that good work has been done, but important work also remains to be done."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a tweet: "I commend the positive ... conclusion on [Ukraine's] candidate status. It's the 1st step on the EU membership path that’ll certainly bring our Victory closer."
Catch up fast: Ukraine asked to join the European Union shortly after Russia invaded in late February.
- French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday visited Ukraine for the first time since the invasion.
- The leaders, who represent the countries with the largest economies in the EU bloc, announced after meeting with Zelensky that their countries would back Ukraine for candidate status — a significant show of support.
Yes, but: Becoming an EU member can take many years, and the process will likely require Ukraine to meet several conditions and adopt economic and political reforms, CNBC reports.
- The executive arm also recommended Ukraine's neighbor, Moldova, for candidate status, per CNBC.
What's next: Leaders of the bloc will discuss the executive arm’s recommendations at a summit in Brussels next week.