Leaders of Germany, France and Italy visit Kyiv to meet Zelensky

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy arrived in Kyiv on Thursday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and send "a strong signal of support" for the country's fight against Russia's invasion.

Why it matters: Zelensky this week urged Western countries to quickly deliver more arms as Ukraine attempts to fend off Russian forces in the country's east.

In recent days, Ukraine's government has criticized some European countries for dragging their feet on supplying additional military aid.

David Arakhamia, who leads Ukraine's negotiations with Russia and is one of Zelensky's closest advisers, said that the German government was still very reluctant to approve export licenses to arm Ukraine, per Axios' Dave Lawler.

Driving the news: French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Kyiv by train and later visited the devastated suburb of Irpin.

The big picture: The visit comes ahead of an expected decision from the European Commission to recommend that Ukraine should be granted candidate status to join the EU, per Politico.

President Biden also announced Wednesday that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with an additional $1 billion in military aid.

What they're saying: The leaders "want to send a strong signal of support and solidarity to president [Zelensky] and the people of Ukraine in these dire times," German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit tweeted.

French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters in Kyiv that the trip sends "an important moment. It's a message of unity we're sending to the Ukrainians."

Go deeper: Ukraine suffering up to 1,000 casualties per day in Donbas, official says