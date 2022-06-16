ISIS leader captured in U.S.-led raid in Syria

A senior leader of the Islamic State militant group has been captured in Syria during a U.S.-led coalition raid, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Driving the news: "The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group's top leaders in Syria," per a statement from the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, which noted no civilian or military member was harmed during the operation.

"The mission was meticulously planned to minimize the risk of collateral damage, particularly any potential harm to civilians," the statement added.

The statement did not name the ISIS leader who was detained on Thursday local time.

The big picture: Other U.S.-led military ground operations in northwestern Syria that have targeted ISIS leaders include a 2019 raid that resulted in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and an operation last February in which Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed.