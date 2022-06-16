In the most aggressive rate hike since 1994, the Federal Reserve yesterday agreed to raise interest rates three quarters of a percentage point. And Fed officials gave some indication of what they’re expecting for our economy for the rest of the year.

Plus, the Biden administration’s order to protect LGBTQ rights.

And, an FDA panel endorses vaccines for our youngest children.

Guests: Axios' Neil Irwin, and Orion Rummler, reporter at the 19th.

