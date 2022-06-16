1 hour ago - Podcasts
The Fed gets aggressive on inflation
In the most aggressive rate hike since 1994, the Federal Reserve yesterday agreed to raise interest rates three quarters of a percentage point. And Fed officials gave some indication of what they’re expecting for our economy for the rest of the year.
- Plus, the Biden administration’s order to protect LGBTQ rights.
- And, an FDA panel endorses vaccines for our youngest children.
Guests: Axios' Neil Irwin, and Orion Rummler, reporter at the 19th.
Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Lydia McMullen-Laird and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.
Go Deeper:
- Fed steps up campaign against inflation with 0.75 point rate hike
- Biden signs "historic" executive order to protect LGBTQ people