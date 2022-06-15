Biden to issue "historic" executive order to protect LGBTQ people

President Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday to strengthen protections for people in the LGBTQ community as states attempt to pass a raft of controversial anti-LGBTQ measures, the White House announced.

Driving the news: Biden will sign the order later on Wednesday "in celebration of Pride Month," while hosting families, advocates and allies who have been impacted by these restrictive state measures.

By the numbers: Over 300 anti-LGBTQ laws have been introduced in state legislatures this year, per the White House.

Over two-thirds of LGBTQ youth said recent debates over state laws that target transgender people have negatively impacted their mental health, according to a poll by the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.

Details: The order will protect LGBTQ youth from conversion therapy, a practice which is banned in at least 20 states and Washington, D.C., according to Movement Advancement Project, a think tank that tracks LGBTQ policies across the U.S.

It will also set up programs to address the LGBTQ youth mental health crisis and prevent suicide within this population "by expanding access to suicide prevention resources," senior administration officials said.

The order will launch a new initiative "to address the discrimination that children and parents face in the foster care system."

Biden will also direct the Department of Health and Human Services to develop "a new bill of rights for LGBTQI+ seniors."

Officials said that the actions will be taken "within the existing budgets of agencies."

What they're saying: "President Biden always stands up to bullies. And that's what these extreme MAGA laws and policies do — they bully kids," senior administration officials told reporters in a press call.

"Hateful, discriminatory laws that target children are out of line with where the American people are. And President Biden is going to use his executive authority to protect kids and families."

"[T]are important new actions that will improve the health, wellbeing, and safety of countless families across the country."

