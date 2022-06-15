Senators are aiming to pass gun legislation by the July Fourth recess Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said Wednesday. That's despite "red flag laws" remaining a sticking point, CNN reports.

The big picture: Murphy is among a bipartisan group of senators convened after the deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that reached an agreement on gun safety over the weekend. The legislative text is still being written.

What he's saying: The legislation if passed would result in "a lot of money for law enforcement, schools and mental health," Murphy said CNN's "The Situation Room."