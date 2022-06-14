Casting for a new reality show based on Netflix's "Squid Game" is underway.

Why it matters: Netflix is hoping to strike gold (many times) with "Squid Game" — its most-watched original series — amid slowing growth on its platform.

The company over the weekend also confirmed the second season of the thriller.

Details: 456 players will compete for a $4.56 million cash prize in a reality show dubbed "Squid Game: The Challenge," Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, announced today at an industry festival.

Challenges in the competition show will be largely inspired by the ones in the first season (presumably minus the life or death elimination rounds), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Anyone who can speak and understand English from any country can try their luck for a spot on reality series, which is expected to have 10 episodes.

Our thought bubble: From video games to YouTubers like MrBeast, there are plenty of people and companies riding the show's hype, so it's smart for Netflix to put on a production that will be hard to match.