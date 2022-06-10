Trump's former acting chief of staff calls Jan. 6 video "stunning"

Mick Mulvaney, who served as former President Trump's White House chief of staff for more than a year, called video of the Capitol attack presented at a Jan. 6 hearing "stunning."

Driving the news: The footage laid out a play-by-play of Jan. 6, starting at 10am when Proud Boys marched at the Capitol, to Trump's Ellipse speech just after noon, to footage of violence at the Capitol.

At one point in the video, a police officer can be heard saying during the assault, "We can't hold this, we're going to get too many f*****g people here. Look at this f*****g vantage point, man. We're f****d."

The committee also interspersed audio of Trump saying last July citing the "love in the air" on Jan. 6 with video of rioters attacking police officers.

What they're saying: "That video was stunning ... and more powerful than anything [Committee Chair Bennie Thompson] or [Vice Chair Liz Cheney] said," tweeted Mulvaney.

Mulvaney also said testimony from former Trump campaign aide Jason Miller that Trump was told by his campaign he lost was "new" and "interesting."

But, he said in another tweet, "As a DC insider I am not the targeted audience. I wonder how many "normal" Americans — the people I assume the Dems want to be watching this — are still engaged."

The context: Mulvaney, who served as the U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland at the time of the attack, resigned his position on Jan. 7, saying, "We didn’t sign up for what you saw last night."