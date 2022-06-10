9 hours ago - Politics & Policy
"Whining": Jared Kushner brushed off White House resignation threats
Former Trump White House adviser Jared Kushner dismissed threats of resignation by White House counsel Pat Cipollone as "whining," according to a video played during Thursday's Jan. 6 committee hearing.
Driving the news: "My interest at that time was on trying to get as many pardons done," Kushner said, per the video played during the prime-time hearing.
- "Him and the team were always saying, 'Ooh, we're going to resign, we're not going to be here if this happens, if that happens,' so I kind of took it up to just be whining, to be honest with you," he said.
The big picture: Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said that Cipollone's threats of resignation in the days before Jan. 6 underscore the mounting tension inside the White House over former President Trump's false claims about the 2020 election leading up to the riot.
- "That is exceedingly rare and exceedingly serious. It requires immediate attention, especially when the entire team threatens to resign," Cheney said.
- "However, in the Trump White House, it was not exceedingly rare and it was not treated seriously."
