"Whining": Jared Kushner brushed off White House resignation threats

Former Trump White House adviser Jared Kushner dismissed threats of resignation by White House counsel Pat Cipollone as "whining," according to a video played during Thursday's Jan. 6 committee hearing.

Driving the news: "My interest at that time was on trying to get as many pardons done," Kushner said, per the video played during the prime-time hearing.

"Him and the team were always saying, 'Ooh, we're going to resign, we're not going to be here if this happens, if that happens,' so I kind of took it up to just be whining, to be honest with you," he said.

The big picture: Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said that Cipollone's threats of resignation in the days before Jan. 6 underscore the mounting tension inside the White House over former President Trump's false claims about the 2020 election leading up to the riot.

"That is exceedingly rare and exceedingly serious. It requires immediate attention, especially when the entire team threatens to resign," Cheney said.

"However, in the Trump White House, it was not exceedingly rare and it was not treated seriously."

Go deeper... Jan 6 committee airs closed door video of Bill Barr deposition