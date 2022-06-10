Skip to main content
A "brazen" conspiracy: the Jan. 6 case against Trump

Last night was the first prime time public hearing held by the Congressional committee investigating the Jan 6. insurrection. The committee laid out its case to show a conspiracy by former President Trump that led to the violence.

  • Plus, an update on the solar industry in America.

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen and Ben Geman.

