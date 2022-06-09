Former Trump Interior Sec. Zinke wins House primary

Former Interior Secretary and House member Ryan Zinke on Thursday won the Republican nomination in a newly drawn, GOP-leaning House seat in Montana, according to the Associated Press.

Why it matters: The win marks something of a political comeback for Zinke, who resigned from the Department of the Interior in 2018 under a cloud of scandal and multiple ethics probes.

Even during the campaign, the Interior's inspector general released a report saying Zinke broke conflict-of-interest rules during his time at the department.

Driving the news: Zinke, who was endorsed by former President Trump, defeated four Republican rivals, including former state Sen. Albert Olszewski.

Having previously represented Montana's at-large House district, Zinke is poised to return to Congress next year given that Cook Political Report rates the district as R+7.

The backdrop: After enjoying a population surge over the last decade, Montana was given a second House seat in congressional reapportionment following the 2020 census.