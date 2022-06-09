10 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Former Trump Interior Sec. Zinke wins House primary
Former Interior Secretary and House member Ryan Zinke on Thursday won the Republican nomination in a newly drawn, GOP-leaning House seat in Montana, according to the Associated Press.
Why it matters: The win marks something of a political comeback for Zinke, who resigned from the Department of the Interior in 2018 under a cloud of scandal and multiple ethics probes.
- Even during the campaign, the Interior's inspector general released a report saying Zinke broke conflict-of-interest rules during his time at the department.
Driving the news: Zinke, who was endorsed by former President Trump, defeated four Republican rivals, including former state Sen. Albert Olszewski.
- Having previously represented Montana's at-large House district, Zinke is poised to return to Congress next year given that Cook Political Report rates the district as R+7.
The backdrop: After enjoying a population surge over the last decade, Montana was given a second House seat in congressional reapportionment following the 2020 census.
- The seat covers the Western portion of the state, and is more competitive than Rep. Matt Rosendale's (R-Mont.) more sprawling Eastern seat.