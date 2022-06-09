President Biden outlined to ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" why he hasn't taken sweeping executive action on gun control while discussing a string of recent mass shootings in the U.S. during an interview airing Wednesday night.

Driving the news: Show host Jimmy Kimmel pressed Biden on the matter, saying former President Trump passed executive orders out "like Halloween candy." Biden responded that he has issued executive orders "within the power of the presidency."

"What I don't want to do, and I'm not being facetious, I don't want to emulate Trump's abuse of the constitution," Biden continued in the prerecorded interview.

"I often get asked: 'Look, the Republicans don't play it square, why do you play it square?' Well, guess what? If we do the same thing they do, our democracy will literally be in jeopardy," Biden added.

Go deeper: Biden officials privately bearish on gun control deal