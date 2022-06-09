Charted: The Jan. 6 committee's top attention-grabbing bombshells

Data: Google Trends; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The Jan. 6 committee's biggest breakthrough since its creation was a gripping hearing last July in which four law enforcement officers recounted their grisly experiences responding to the Capitol attack, according to Google Trends data.

Why it matters: The upcoming hearings — beginning Thursday night in prime time — are slated to be even bigger. Some members have promised to "blow the roof off the House," with new bombshells about former President Trump's role in the Jan. 6 riot expected to be revealed.

By the numbers: The Jan. 6 committee has already seen a spike in online search interest as it gears up for a series of six hearings, making this week its second-most Googled of the last year.

Other top attention-grabbing weeks featured: