11 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Charted: The Jan. 6 committee's top attention-grabbing bombshells
The Jan. 6 committee's biggest breakthrough since its creation was a gripping hearing last July in which four law enforcement officers recounted their grisly experiences responding to the Capitol attack, according to Google Trends data.
Why it matters: The upcoming hearings — beginning Thursday night in prime time — are slated to be even bigger. Some members have promised to "blow the roof off the House," with new bombshells about former President Trump's role in the Jan. 6 riot expected to be revealed.
By the numbers: The Jan. 6 committee has already seen a spike in online search interest as it gears up for a series of six hearings, making this week its second-most Googled of the last year.
Other top attention-grabbing weeks featured:
- The panel's vote to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with its subpoena.
- Subpoenas for Rudy Giuliani and other high-profile members of the Trump campaign team that worked to overturn the election.
- A legal filing from the committee that claimed to have uncovered evidence Trump and his allies "engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States."