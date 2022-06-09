Jan. 6 panel chair: Democracy "remains in danger"

Jan. 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will say at the panel's public hearing on Thursday that "the conspiracy to thwart the will of the people is not over," according to excerpts of his remarks released by the committee.

Why it matters: One common line of attack from Republicans against the panel has been that it has strayed from its "legitimate legislative purpose" in its wide-reaching probe of the attack and the events leading up to it.

"I have no relevant information that would advance any legitimate legislative purpose," Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) wrote to the committee last month to explain his refusal to comply with its subpoena.

What they're saying: Thompson will say in his opening statement, "Our work must do much more than just look backward. Because our democracy remains in danger," according to the excerpts.

"January 6th and the lies that led to insurrection have put two and a half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk. The world is watching what we do here."

What to watch: The hearing will start with opening statements from Thompson and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee's vice chair, followed by multimedia presentations and live witness testimony, according to committee aides.