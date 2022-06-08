Spotify CEO teases major push into audiobooks

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on Wednesday laid out plans to reach $100 billion in revenue in the next decade and to push into audiobooks to take on rival Amazon.

Why it matters: Ek told Axios in an interview that the company's continued forays into audio businesses outside of music, like podcasts and audiobooks, will boost its long-term profits.

Details: “It’s all part of a new strategy that we’re calling 'the Spotify machine',” Ek told Axios.

The “Spotify machine” focuses less on short-term engagement growth metrics than on increasing the lifetime value of customers — the amount of revenue consumers drive with Spotify over the long term.

focuses less on short-term engagement growth metrics than on increasing the lifetime value of customers — the amount of revenue consumers drive with Spotify over the long term. To maximize lifetime value, Ek said, the company will add new audio verticals every few years, directing enough resources and attention at each to develop a leading market position.

After audiobooks, Spotify plans to explore other audio-related businesses, executives told investors in an annual presentation Wednesday.

While it didn't name those businesses, Spotify's experiments in areas like live audio suggest the company is already planning further expansion.

Be smart: Spotify planted a similar flag around podcasting six years ago before spending well over $1 billion acquiring podcast companies and content.

Those moves eventually led to Spotify displacing Apple as the top global podcasting company,

By its own estimates. its audiobook ambitions should be viewed the same way, Ek said.

"There's one dominate player in audiobooks and that's similar to what the podcast space looked in 2018," Ek told Axios. "We think that by entering the market, there's a great chance to win but also expand that market, and if that takes more acquisitions, we're flexible to do that."

Yes, but: Venturing into new verticals can be expensive. In the past, Wall Street has punished Spotify for slower gross margin growth caused by its heavy podcast investments.

Ek defended the company's strategy, arguing investments beyond music would deliver a much wider gross margin over time.

He also argued that Spotify's investment in revenue streams outside of subscriptions — particularly its marketplace tools that offer creators ways to connect with and earn income from fans — would help grow profits.

By the numbers: Today, for example, Ek said the company's gross margin in music is roughly 28.5% (up from roughly 21% in 2017), largely due to investments in creator tools.

While the podcast vertical isn't profitable yet, "we believe it has a 40-50% gross margin potential," he said.

Audiobooks promise similar margins, Ek said, if Spotify can build a marketplace of creator tools around them.

It has already started to acquire audiobook companies to help build out those capabilities.

Today, audiobooks represent a roughly $10 billion global market. Ek sees that growing to $70 billion, with Spotify owning a big chunk.

Catch up quick: When Spotify went public in 2018, it was mostly a music subscription business, but today it's seeing growing revenue from advertising and marketplace creator tools.

The introduction of a free listening tier dramatically expanded the ad business.

In the years since going public, Spotify has also built out a marketplace business for music, including services like ticketing and e-commerce.

What's next: In addition to reaching $100 billion in revenue in the next decade, Spotify has also outlined ambitious goals to reach 1 billion users. To do so, the company will continue to focus on making its app more accessible across a greater array of devices, especially in cars and wearable devices.