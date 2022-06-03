The head of Amazon's consumer business, Dave Clark, is leaving July 1, Amazon announced in a regulatory filing Friday.

Why it matters: Clark, who reports directly into CEO Andy Jassy, has helped to build Amazon's logistics operations into the powerhouse that it is now.

As of the end of 2021, Amazon had more than 400 fulfillment centers globally, 160 sortation centers, 1,000 delivery stations, 260,000 drivers, and 100 aircraft in its Amazon Air cargo fleet.

What he's saying: "Twenty-three years ago, I took what felt like a big personal bet when I joined Amazon out of grad school. We were a small company with only six fulfillment centers that year, but growing fast," Clark wrote in a note posted on Twitter.

"I've had an incredible time at Amazon but it’s time for me to build again. It's what drives me," he tweeted.

The big picture: This is the second big executive exit in Big Tech this week, following news that Sheryl Sandberg, Meta's chief operating officer, is stepping down from Facebook's parent company after 14 eventful years.

What to watch: As of Friday, Amazon had not named a replacement.

The company is "trying to be thoughtful in our plans for Dave’s succession and any changes we make. I expect to be ready with an update for you over the next few weeks," Jassy wrote.

