Mayors press Senate leaders for action on gun control

A bipartisan group of mayors nationwide released a letter Thursday urging Senate leaders to take action on gun control legislation.

Why it matters: The recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have sparked renewed calls for gun control legislation at the federal level.

The big picture: In response to the recent mass shootings and the "continuing increase in gun violence that is plaguing our cities and our people across this nation," the U.S. Conference of Mayors wrote that it was reissuing a letter originally sent in August 2019.