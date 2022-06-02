5 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Mayors press Senate leaders for action on gun control
A bipartisan group of mayors nationwide released a letter Thursday urging Senate leaders to take action on gun control legislation.
Why it matters: The recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have sparked renewed calls for gun control legislation at the federal level.
The big picture: In response to the recent mass shootings and the "continuing increase in gun violence that is plaguing our cities and our people across this nation," the U.S. Conference of Mayors wrote that it was reissuing a letter originally sent in August 2019.
- The reissued letter, addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, urges lawmakers to take action on two pieces of background check legislation that have been passed by the House but stalled in the Senate.
- "We have updated the list of original signatories, removed those mayors who no longer are in office, and added new mayors who have asked to be listed," the group noted.
- The reissued letter was signed by more than 250 mayors.