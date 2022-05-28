People across the U.S. spilled into the streets this week to protest the U.S.'s inaction on gun control after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, in a horrifying mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Driving the news: At the National Rifle Association's (NRA) convention in Houston on Friday, children stood in a line across the street, holding pictures of each child who died and signs that asked, "Am I next?"

The Uvalde shooting is the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history and has reignited fierce calls for stricter gun laws.

In photos

Protestors carry a makeshift casket outside the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Friday as the NRA holds its convention. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Protestors outside the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Friday. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Protestors shout as NRA members head into the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Friday. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Demonstrators from "Gays against Guns" hold portraits of the victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting as they march during a silent procession near Times Square in New York City on May 26, 2022. Photo: Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

A demonstrator holds a sign depicting children killed at the Robb Elementary School shooting during a rally demanding the Senate take action on gun safety on May 26, 2022 outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A protester holds a list of school shootings since 1998 during a demonstration with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America on May 25, 2022 at the Senate steps of the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images