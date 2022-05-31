Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered the "largest cache of 150 bronze statues" and 250 coffins containing mummies that date back 2,500 years, officials announced Monday.

The big picture: Officials hope the sarcophagi and other treasures at the ancient necropolis of Saqqara, south of Cairo, will create jobs and boost Egypt's tourism industry, which has been hit by the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, per the Washington Post. Both countries are usually significant sources of tourism for Egypt.

The mummy coffins in Giza on May 30 date back more than 2,500 years. Photo: Ziad Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

One of the newly discovered mummies on May 30 in Giza, Egypt. Photo: Ziad Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Statuettes depicting the Egyptian goddesses Isis and Nephthys and other sarcophaguses found in a cache dating to the Egyptian Late Period (around the fifth century BC) are displayed on May 30. Photo: Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images

Statuettes and figurines depicting cats and Egyptian deities found in a cache dating to the Egyptian Late Period at the Bubastian cemetery at the Saqqara necropolis on May 30. Photo: Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images

A man with a mummy at the display in Giza on May 30. Photo: Ziad Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A new archaeological discovery in Egypt in Giza's Saqqara Necropolis, on May 30. Photo: Fadel Dawod/Getty Images

