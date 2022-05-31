Skip to main content
3 hours ago - World

In photos: Egypt uncovers 250 mummies in trove of artifacts

Rebecca Falconer
A new archaeological discovery in Egypt in Saqqara Necropolis, on May 30, 2022 in Giza, Egypt.
A new archaeological discovery on May 30 in Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt. Photo: Fadel Dawod/Getty Images

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered the "largest cache of 150 bronze statues" and 250 coffins containing mummies that date back 2,500 years, officials announced Monday.

The big picture: Officials hope the sarcophagi and other treasures at the ancient necropolis of Saqqara, south of Cairo, will create jobs and boost Egypt's tourism industry, which has been hit by the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, per the Washington Post. Both countries are usually significant sources of tourism for Egypt.

The discovery of mummy coffins dating back more than 2,500 years in Giza Egypt.
The mummy coffins in Giza on May 30 date back more than 2,500 years. Photo: Ziad Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The discovery of mummy coffins dating back more than 2,500 years, which were revealed in the ancient Saqqara ring, during an official conference on May 30, 2022 Giza Egypt.
One of the newly discovered mummies on May 30 in Giza, Egypt. Photo: Ziad Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Statuettes depicting the Egyptian goddesses (L to R) Isis (Iset) and Nephthys (Nebet-Het) and other sarcophaguses on May 30, 2022.
Statuettes depicting the Egyptian goddesses Isis and Nephthys and other sarcophaguses found in a cache dating to the Egyptian Late Period (around the fifth century BC) are displayed on May 30. Photo: Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images
Statuettes and figurines depicting cats and Egyptian deities found in a cache dating to the Egyptian Late Period (around the fifth century BC).
Statuettes and figurines depicting cats and Egyptian deities found in a cache dating to the Egyptian Late Period at the Bubastian cemetery at the Saqqara necropolis on May 30. Photo: Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images
The discovery of mummy coffins dating back more than 2,500 years, which were revealed in the ancient Saqqara ring on May 30, 2022 Giza Egypt.
A man with a mummy at the display in Giza on May 30. Photo: Ziad Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A new archaeological discovery in Egypt in Saqqara Necropolis, on May 30, 2022 in Giza, Egypt.
A new archaeological discovery in Egypt in Giza's Saqqara Necropolis, on May 30. Photo: Fadel Dawod/Getty Images

