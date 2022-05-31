3 hours ago - World
In photos: Egypt uncovers 250 mummies in trove of artifacts
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered the "largest cache of 150 bronze statues" and 250 coffins containing mummies that date back 2,500 years, officials announced Monday.
The big picture: Officials hope the sarcophagi and other treasures at the ancient necropolis of Saqqara, south of Cairo, will create jobs and boost Egypt's tourism industry, which has been hit by the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, per the Washington Post. Both countries are usually significant sources of tourism for Egypt.
Go deeper... In photos: Egypt holds grand procession of ancient mummies in Cairo