Politics & Policy
Archbishop of San Antonio: "We have made guns an idol in this country"
"We have made guns an idol in this country," San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller said on Tuesday while advocating for stricter gun control measures.
Driving the news: The recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have sparked renewed calls for a federal legislative response.
What they're saying: "I think our leaders, they need to be in touch with reality. And not their reality — the way they see it — the reality of the people. People are not being heard," García-Siller said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
- "People have become a number, have become a thing, and not a person."
- "I believe with my whole heart that gun control has to take place in a more radical way," he added.