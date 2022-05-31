Archbishop of San Antonio: "We have made guns an idol in this country"

"We have made guns an idol in this country," San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller said on Tuesday while advocating for stricter gun control measures.

Driving the news: The recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have sparked renewed calls for a federal legislative response.

What they're saying: "I think our leaders, they need to be in touch with reality. And not their reality — the way they see it — the reality of the people. People are not being heard," García-Siller said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."