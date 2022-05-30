The wreckage of a Tara Air-operated plane that vanished with 22 people on board has been found in the mountains of Nepal's Mustang district, on Monday.

What they're saying: Authorities said 20 bodies had been recovered from the crash site and while search and rescue operations continued, there were "no presumed survivors," the Washington Post reports.

Details: The plane, made by Canadian aircraft company de Havilland, was carrying 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans, per the BBC.

It had departed the tourist town of Pokhara for Jomsom, a popular tourism and pilgrimage destination when it disappeared in bad weather Sunday morning, authorities said.

The big picture: It was Nepal's 10th plane crash in as many years, with the Himalayan nation prone to sudden changes in weather and airstrips that are situated in rocky, hard to access terrain.

A US-Bangla Airlines flight carrying 71 people from Bangladesh killed 51 people after catching fire at Kathmandu's airport.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the increased death toll, details of the plane's route and further context on plane crashes in Nepal.