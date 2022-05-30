Nepal search teams recover 20 bodies from plane crash site
The wreckage of a Tara Air-operated plane that vanished with 22 people on board has been found in the mountains of Nepal's Mustang district, on Monday.
What they're saying: Authorities said 20 bodies had been recovered from the crash site and while search and rescue operations continued, there were "no presumed survivors," the Washington Post reports.
Details: The plane, made by Canadian aircraft company de Havilland, was carrying 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans, per the BBC.
- It had departed the tourist town of Pokhara for Jomsom, a popular tourism and pilgrimage destination when it disappeared in bad weather Sunday morning, authorities said.
The big picture: It was Nepal's 10th plane crash in as many years, with the Himalayan nation prone to sudden changes in weather and airstrips that are situated in rocky, hard to access terrain.
- A US-Bangla Airlines flight carrying 71 people from Bangladesh killed 51 people after catching fire at Kathmandu's airport.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with the increased death toll, details of the plane's route and further context on plane crashes in Nepal.