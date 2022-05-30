Hurricane Agatha was expected to make landfall in southern Mexico as a "major" Category 3 storm in the country's south on Monday, the first 2022 hurricane in either in either the Atlantic or eastern Pacific, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Threat level: "Life-threatening hurricane-force winds are expected in portions of the hurricane warning area in southern Mexico on Monday," said the National Hurricane Center in a forecast discussion at 11pm Sunday ET after the first named hurricane of 2022 formed earlier in the day off Mexico's southern Pacific coast.

"Extremely dangerous coastal flooding from storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves is expected near and the east of where Agatha makes landfall," the NHC said.

"Heavy rains associated with Agatha over portions of southern Mexico will continue through Tuesday. This rainfall will pose a threat of potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides," it added.

Should the hurricane escalate to a Category 3, it will be the strongest May storm to make landfall in the eastern Pacific on record.

State of play: Hurricane Agatha was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph about 140 miles southwest of Puerto Angel, Mexico, as it moved toward the northeast near 6 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Oaxaca's civil defense office said the strengthening storm's outer bands were already striking the coast, while Huatulco municipal authorities ordered the closure of all beaches in the region that's popular with tourists, AP reports.

Of note: There is a chance the storm could survive the trek across Mexico and redevelop in the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

Go deeper: NOAA predicts as many as 6 major Atlantic hurricanes for 2022