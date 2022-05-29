Former GOP governor: Gun violence in U.S. a "cultural problem"
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) said Sunday "the violence is a cultural problem that this country must face" while discussing the prevalence of guns in the U.S. on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Context: McCrory lost the Republican primary for North Carolina's open Senate seat this month to Rep. Ted Budd, a gun store owner who received former President Trump's endorsement.
Between the lines: McCrory said voters in his state were concerned about crime. While the crime rate reduced during his stint as governor of North Carolina, McCory said, voters saw his opponent carrying a gun in his ads as "a more powerful message."
- "He was 'tougher.' I was 'weaker,' and yet my record of accomplishment fighting crime is unsurpassed," McCrory said. "It's a symbolism."
- McCrory called for "common-sense" solutions to regulate guns.
The big picture: The recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have sparked renewed discussions of potential gun control legislation.
- Though some Republicans have remained steadfast in opposing any regulation on guns, a bipartisan group of senators has convened to discuss potential measures.