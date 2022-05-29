Former GOP governor: Gun violence in U.S. a "cultural problem"

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) said Sunday "the violence is a cultural problem that this country must face" while discussing the prevalence of guns in the U.S. on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Context: McCrory lost the Republican primary for North Carolina's open Senate seat this month to Rep. Ted Budd, a gun store owner who received former President Trump's endorsement.

Between the lines: McCrory said voters in his state were concerned about crime. While the crime rate reduced during his stint as governor of North Carolina, McCory said, voters saw his opponent carrying a gun in his ads as "a more powerful message."

"He was 'tougher.' I was 'weaker,' and yet my record of accomplishment fighting crime is unsurpassed," McCrory said. "It's a symbolism."

McCrory called for "common-sense" solutions to regulate guns.

The big picture: The recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have sparked renewed discussions of potential gun control legislation.