Kinzinger: Raising minimum age for buying a gun a "no-brainer"

Raising the minimum age for purchasing a gun to 21 would be a "no-brainer" way to address mass shootings, given the young ages of many perpetrators, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

Why it matters: The recent mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo have sparked renewed discussions of potential gun control legislation, with a bipartisan group of senators convening to discuss potential measures.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told the same program earlier Sunday that while the group's solutions likely won't be as far-reaching as an assault weapons ban or universal background checks, they are working toward a package that would have a "significant downward pressure on gun violence."

What they're saying: "I think that raising the age of gun purchase to 21 is a no brainer. If you look at the Parkland shooting, you look at Buffalo, you look at this shooting, these are people under the age of 21," Kinzinger said.

"We know that the human brain develops and matures a lot between the age of 18 and 21. We just raised, without really so much as a blink, the age of purchasing cigarettes federally to 21. I think we need to get there eventually."

Kinzinger described himself as a "strong defender of the Second Amendment" and said he still owns his own AR-15, but said he'd gotten "sick of seeing the mass shootings."

"One of the things I believe — that for some reason is a very rare thing — is that as a person who appreciates and believes in the Second Amendment, we have to be the ones putting forward reasonable solutions to gun violence."

