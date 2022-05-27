Zelensky addresses Stanford students, offers condolences after Uvalde shooting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday addressed Stanford students and offered his condolences to Americans after the Uvalde elementary school shooting.

Driving the news: In a video address to Stanford University students, Zelensky reiterated his condolences, saying the Texas shooting is "impossible to understand at all."

Zelensky initially offered his condolences to the victims' families and the American people in a tweet on Wednesday.

What he's saying: "This is a tragedy," he said on Friday. "And we are living in those terrible times when American people express their condolences because of the death of the Ukrainians at war and we express our condolences because of deaths in peace. Accept my condolences, please.”

