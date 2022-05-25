Zelensky offers condolences to Texas shooting victims' families

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences Wednesday to the families of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

What they're saying: Zelensky tweeted following Tuesday's shooting that left 19 students and at least two adults dead that he's "deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Photo: Twitter

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted, "Horrible news from Uvalde, Texas. Our deepest sympathy is with the victims and their families.

"As a nation that goes through the pain of losing innocent young lives, Ukraine shares the pain of our U.S. friends. We stand in solidarity with you at this difficult time, @SecBlinken," he added, addressing U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

.