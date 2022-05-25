Oreo and Ritz have created a new combo cookie-cracker sandwich stuffed with peanut butter and cookie cream.

Driving the news: Food mashups have been on the rise and Oreo did a combo back in December with Barefoot Wine to create a limited batch of Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend wine.

Details: Oreo and Ritz, which are both Mondelēz International products, have dubbed the mashup, Ritz x Oreo.

One thousand free limited-edition packs will be available starting at noon ET on May 26.

A $3.95 shipping and handling fee applies and orders can only be shipped in the contiguous U.S.

What they're saying: “We couldn’t resist the opportunity to collaborate with our friends at Oreo on a snack that’s part salty cracker, part chocolate cookie, and entirely delicious,” Alexis Yap, Ritz senior brand manager, said in a statement, Yahoo reported.

Flashback: Mondelēz International announced in November that customers should expect prices to rise for the company's products in 2022.

"This is due to the cost of commodities, transportation and packaging," the company said at the time, adding that labor shortages were also a factor.

