48 mins ago - Economy & Business

Oreo and Ritz giving away free cookie-cracker combo

Kelly Tyko
Oreo cookies
An Oreo cookie combines with a Ritz peanut butter cracker for the limited-time Oreo x Ritz. Photo: Getty Images

Oreo and Ritz have created a new combo cookie-cracker sandwich stuffed with peanut butter and cookie cream.

Driving the news: Food mashups have been on the rise and Oreo did a combo back in December with Barefoot Wine to create a limited batch of Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend wine.

Details: Oreo and Ritz, which are both Mondelēz International products, have dubbed the mashup, Ritz x Oreo.

  • One thousand free limited-edition packs will be available starting at noon ET on May 26.
  • A $3.95 shipping and handling fee applies and orders can only be shipped in the contiguous U.S.

What they're saying: “We couldn’t resist the opportunity to collaborate with our friends at Oreo on a snack that’s part salty cracker, part chocolate cookie, and entirely delicious,” Alexis Yap, Ritz senior brand manager, said in a statement, Yahoo reported.

Flashback: Mondelēz International announced in November that customers should expect prices to rise for the company's products in 2022.

  • "This is due to the cost of commodities, transportation and packaging," the company said at the time, adding that labor shortages were also a factor.

