Pennsylvania Senate GOP race headed for statewide recount

Pennsylvania will hold a statewide recount for its Senate Republican primary, which remains too close to call, state election officials said Wednesday.

Why it matters: The race between Trump-backed celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is one of the most closely watched contests in the country. Many view the election as a test of former President Trump's political power.

The outcome may not be known until June 8, when counties are required to report results to the state.

State of play: Mehmet Oz led David McCormick in the primary by a mere 902 votes out of more than 1.3 million ballots cast, as of Wednesday.

Oz’s margin of victory — .07% — falls within the state’s .5% margin that triggers a recount under state law.

McCormick has not waived his right to a recount.

What they're saying: Counties can begin the recount — which is anticipated to cost the state roughly $1 million — as soon as Friday, acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said during a news conference on Wednesday.

“This automatic recount is intended to insure the count is accurate and that there is confidence in the results and outcome,” Chapman said.

The big picture: The contest to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R) has become one of the most expensive U.S. Senate races in the nation.

Federal Election Commission filings show that Oz funneled at least $12 million of his own wealth into his campaign, while McCormick spent at least $11 million.

The winner will face off against Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November.

The intrigue: Chapman, Pennsylvania’s top election official, called on counties to count undated and incorrectly dated mail-in ballots but segregate them, per state guidance issued on Tuesday.

Approximately 860 undated Republican ballots were reported from 65 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties as of Wednesday, Chapman said.

Between the lines: Thousands of ballots remain uncounted.

Approximately 6,000 mail-in and absentee ballots and 4,000 provisional ballots remain outstanding, said Jonathan Marks, deputy secretary of election and commissions.

Yes, but: Uncertainty remains around whether mail-in ballots with dating issues will ultimately be included in the final count.

Zoom in: McCormick is fighting in state court for the state to follow a new federal appeals court ruling that ordered the counting of those ballots in a previous election.

The Republican National Committee and state GOP are siding with Oz and intervening in McCormick’s lawsuit.

What’s next: Counties must submit their recount results to the state by noon on June 8.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information from state election officials.