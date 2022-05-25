Pennsylvania Senate GOP race headed for statewide recount
Pennsylvania will hold a statewide recount for its Senate Republican primary, which remains too close to call, state election officials said Wednesday.
Why it matters: The race between Trump-backed celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is one of the most closely watched contests in the country. Many view the election as a test of former President Trump's political power.
- The outcome may not be known until June 8, when counties are required to report results to the state.
State of play: Mehmet Oz led David McCormick in the primary by a mere 902 votes out of more than 1.3 million ballots cast, as of Wednesday.
- Oz’s margin of victory — .07% — falls within the state’s .5% margin that triggers a recount under state law.
- McCormick has not waived his right to a recount.
What they're saying: Counties can begin the recount — which is anticipated to cost the state roughly $1 million — as soon as Friday, acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said during a news conference on Wednesday.
- “This automatic recount is intended to insure the count is accurate and that there is confidence in the results and outcome,” Chapman said.
The big picture: The contest to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R) has become one of the most expensive U.S. Senate races in the nation.
- Federal Election Commission filings show that Oz funneled at least $12 million of his own wealth into his campaign, while McCormick spent at least $11 million.
- The winner will face off against Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November.
The intrigue: Chapman, Pennsylvania’s top election official, called on counties to count undated and incorrectly dated mail-in ballots but segregate them, per state guidance issued on Tuesday.
- Approximately 860 undated Republican ballots were reported from 65 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties as of Wednesday, Chapman said.
Between the lines: Thousands of ballots remain uncounted.
- Approximately 6,000 mail-in and absentee ballots and 4,000 provisional ballots remain outstanding, said Jonathan Marks, deputy secretary of election and commissions.
Yes, but: Uncertainty remains around whether mail-in ballots with dating issues will ultimately be included in the final count.
Zoom in: McCormick is fighting in state court for the state to follow a new federal appeals court ruling that ordered the counting of those ballots in a previous election.
- The Republican National Committee and state GOP are siding with Oz and intervening in McCormick’s lawsuit.
What’s next: Counties must submit their recount results to the state by noon on June 8.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information from state election officials.