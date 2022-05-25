CBS pulls school shooting plot from upcoming "FBI" season finale

CBS has pulled the season finale of the fictional crime show "FBI" after Tuesday's elementary school shooting in Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers, AP reports.

Driving the news: The finale, titled “Prodigal Son," featured a plot in which the FBI looked to stop a potential school shooting.

In the episode, there's a robbery where the perpetrators steal a bunch of guns. One of those perps is the classmate of the main character's sons, according to Deadline.

Before the episode aired, actor Jeremy Sisto told CinemaBlend that the show featured "the threat of a school shooting."

CBS did not immediately return Axios' request for comment and has not announced if or when it will reschedule the finale.

Context: A gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in a single classroom at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Zoom out: This is not the first time a television network has had to react to gun violence and national tragedies.