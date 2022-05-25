Vice President Kamala Harris urged lawmakers to "take action" on gun control after at least 18 students and three teachers were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

What she's saying: "We would all say naturally that our hearts break, but our hearts keep getting broken," Harris said during a speech at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies 20th Annual Awards Gala, CNN reported.

"Enough is enough," Harris added. "As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action and understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to entrust something like this never happens again."

"People of Uvalde, please know that this is a room full of leaders who grieve with you and we are praying for you and we stand with you."

The latest: The gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, roughly 85 miles west of San Antonio on Tuesday afternoon, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The governor said the shooter, an 18-year-old male who was local to Uvalde, was dead.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-Texas) said that in addition to the 18 children and three teachers who died, three others were wounded in the attack and are currently hospitalized in serious condition, AP reports.

Driving the news: President Biden, was briefed on the shooting, will deliver remarks regarding the shooting Tuesday evening, Harris said, per CNN.