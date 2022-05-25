DHS head: Border Patrol agent injured in Texas elementary school massacre

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday said that a Border Patrol agent was among those injured in the Texas elementary school shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults.

What he's saying: "We are grateful for the courageous members of our Border Patrol, many of whom are part of the Uvalde and surrounding communities, who immediately responded to the scene along with local and state law enforcement. Without hesitation, they put themselves between the shooter and students to end the bloodshed and administer medical aid," Mayorkas said in a statement.

"A Border Patrol Agent was injured in the crossfire yesterday and we know the loss and trauma from this tragedy will continue to impact many other CBP families for a long time to come," he added.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday afternoon the agent was the person who fatally shot the killer.

It's common for agents to be in communities near the U.S.-Mexico border because they live there. Agents rarely arrest people in these communities, but are trained first responders.

The Border Patrol can patrol within a 100-mile radius of the border, but it's usually through vehicle checkpoints.

The big picture: Mayorkas said that DHS will continue to work alongside "federal, state and local" law enforcement in the aftermath of the massacre.