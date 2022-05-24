3 hours ago - World
In photos: Ukraine after 90 days of Russian military attacks
Russian forces intensified attacks in southern and eastern Ukraine as the invasion entered its 90th day Tuesday, per U.K. intelligence and Ukrainian military officials.
The big picture: Russia's military didn't expect to fight for this long when it first invaded on Feb. 24. "Strong Ukrainian resistance" continued Tuesday in the Donbas region, the U.K. defense ministry said. Russian forces aim to encircle Severodonetsk, Luhansk province's last major city under Ukrainian control.
