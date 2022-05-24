In photos: Ukraine after 90 days of Russian military attacks

Russian forces intensified attacks in southern and eastern Ukraine as the invasion entered its 90th day Tuesday, per U.K. intelligence and Ukrainian military officials.

The big picture: Russia's military didn't expect to fight for this long when it first invaded on Feb. 24. "Strong Ukrainian resistance" continued Tuesday in the Donbas region, the U.K. defense ministry said. Russian forces aim to encircle Severodonetsk, Luhansk province's last major city under Ukrainian control.

Smoke rises to the sky after Russian shells hit Lysychansk oil refinery on May 22. Photo: Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

People looking at a Russian tank displayed in Kyiv's Mykhailivska Square as part of an exhibition raising awareness of the war raging in other parts of Ukraine. Photo: Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A woman on May 23 with photos of her 38-year-old son, whom she said was killed when his car was hit by a Russian shell in the village of Mala Rogan, near Kharkiv. Photo: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian service members move toward the frontline at a checkpoint near the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukranian region of Donbas on May 23. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

People line up to buy new commemorative postal service stamps called ''Russian warship done!," dedicated to the sinking of Russian warship Moskva during the war, at main post office in Odessa on May 23. Photo: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An eldery woman stands inside her heavily damaged house after it was hit by a missile on May 22 in the city of Bakhmut in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

