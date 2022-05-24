Skip to main content
3 hours ago - World

In photos: Ukraine after 90 days of Russian military attacks

Rebecca Falconer
A local resident thanks volunteers delivering humanitarian food aid to isolated areas on May 23, 2022 in Vilkhivka, Ukraine.
A local resident thanks volunteers delivering humanitarian food aid to Vilkhivka, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, on May 23. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Russian forces intensified attacks in southern and eastern Ukraine as the invasion entered its 90th day Tuesday, per U.K. intelligence and Ukrainian military officials.

The big picture: Russia's military didn't expect to fight for this long when it first invaded on Feb. 24. "Strong Ukrainian resistance" continued Tuesday in the Donbas region, the U.K. defense ministry said. Russian forces aim to encircle Severodonetsk, Luhansk province's last major city under Ukrainian control.

Smoke rises to the sky after Russian shells hit Lysychansk oil refinery on May 22.
Smoke rises to the sky after Russian shells hit Lysychansk oil refinery on May 22. Photo: Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
People looking at a Russian tank displayed at Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv on May 23.
People looking at a Russian tank displayed in Kyiv's Mykhailivska Square as part of an exhibition raising awareness of the war raging in other parts of Ukraine. Photo: Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Olga Khomenko, 67, shows pictures of her son, who allegedly died when his car was hit by a Russian shell in the village of Mala Rogan, near Kharkiv on May 23
A woman on May 23 with photos of her 38-year-old son, whom she said was killed when his car was hit by a Russian shell in the village of Mala Rogan, near Kharkiv. Photo: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images
Ukrainian servicemen move toward the frontline at a checkpoint near the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukranian region of Donbas, on May 23.
Ukrainian service members move toward the frontline at a checkpoint near the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukranian region of Donbas on May 23. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
People queue to buy ommemorative postal service stamps called ''Russian warship done!', dedicated to the sinking of Russian warship Moskva, at main post office in Odesa, Ukraine 23 May.
People line up to buy new commemorative postal service stamps called ''Russian warship done!," dedicated to the sinking of Russian warship Moskva during the war, at main post office in Odessa on May 23. Photo: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images
An eldery woman stands inside her heavily damaged house after it was hit by a missile in the city of Bakhmut at the eastern Ukranian region of Donbas on May 22
An eldery woman stands inside her heavily damaged house after it was hit by a missile on May 22 in the city of Bakhmut in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: Watch: Volodymyr Zelensky interviewed by Jonathan Swan

Go deeper