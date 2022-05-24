The most eye-popping moments from Kellyanne Conway's book

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's new memoir, "Here's the Deal," offers an inside look into former President Trump's administration and includes a roster of charged statements about individuals both within and outside the administration.

Driving the news: One of the book's most notable moments comes when Conway — who remains loyal to the former president — admits that Trump lost the 2020 election.

What they're saying: "Despite the mountains of money Trump had raised, his team simply failed to get the job done," Conway wrote, per Politico.

"Instead supplicant after sycophant after showman genuflected in front of the Resolute Desk and promised the president goods they could not deliver," she added of unnamed individuals in Trump's orbit.

State of play: Conway cast a wide net with her criticisms, including even her husband, George.

George's attacks on Twitter were "sneaky, almost sinister," Conway wrote, adding that after work her husband would be "just steps away from me, tucked away in his home office, plotting against my boss and me."

Conway also goes after Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and former senior adviser, whom she described as "shrewd and calculating" and full of "schemes and dreams," the Washington Post reported.

“There was no subject he considered beyond his expertise. ... If Martian attacks had come across the radar, he would have happily added them to his ever-bulging portfolio. He’d have made sure you knew he’d exiled the Martians to Uranus and insisted he did not care who got credit for it."

Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is described by Conway as “thoroughly conservative but not remotely MAGA,” per the Post.

Conway also targeted journalist Taylor Lorenz, who in 2020 shared social media posts created by Conway's daughter Claudia.

Conway slammed “Miss Taylor Lorenz, who has blue blood and thin skin," going on to write that "the unmarried and childless Lorenz spent most days trolling other people’s kids on social media, occasionally slandering them," the Daily Beast reported.

The bottom line: While Conway stays away from criticizing Trump too directly, she reserves some praise for herself, per Politico.