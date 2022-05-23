Kellyanne Conway memoir: Husband's attacks "sneaky, almost sinister"

Kellyanne Conway, who was counselor to former President Trump, writes in a memoir out tomorrow, "Here's the Deal," that she was stunned by attacks from her husband, lawyer George Conway, who has 1.9 million Twitter followers.

What she's saying: "I had two men in my life. One was my husband. One was my boss, who happened to be president of the United States. One of those men was defending me. And it wasn't George Conway. It was Donald Trump."

George Conway, she writes, disappointed her by "skipping the kinds of confidential, civil conversations spouses typically have when one has a change of heart or both agree to disagree about something big."

"What are you doing, George?” I asked him plainly and calmly. I got the same answer every time ... "You work for a madman," George would say in a loud, sinister voice ...

"Like everything George did during this time," Conway continues, "I found out about it after it happened or as it was happening. It was sneaky, almost sinister. Why not own it, share it, sneer in my face with a copy of tomorrow's Washington Post op-ed or next week's Lincoln Project ad?"

Night after night, I would come home from a busy day at work ... While I was minding dishes, dogs, laundry, managing adolescent dramas and traumas, George would be just steps away from me, tucked away in his home office, plotting against my boss and me.

When I asked Conway how her husband reacted to those passages, she replied: "I write lovingly and nostalgically about George for much of the book ... People thought we made some sort of deal ... I write in the book that if this is a show, no one told me; please cancel the season and take me out."

"[H]e has sent 100K tweets; we know what he thinks. Time for me to talk."

At the end, Conway writes that over dinner last year at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told her: "Write a great book, honey. You made history. You were the first woman [to manage a winning presidential campaign]. You did a fantastic job. You should talk about it."

When she told him she wished he were still in the Oval Office, Trump replied: "We'll be back, honey. We'll all be back."

Conway was represented by Keith Urbahn and Matt Latimer of Javelin.