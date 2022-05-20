Elon Musk meets Bolsonaro ahead of Brazilian election

Elon Musk met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday to discuss connectivity and other technology projects ahead of Brazil's election.

Why it matters: Musk traveled to Brazil as part of his satellite internet service Starlink's expansion in the region. The visit comes as Musk is increasingly engaged with global politicians, especially conservative leaders.

The big picture: The high-profile billionaire has made headlines recently for his bid to takeover Twitter and announcement that he will vote for Republicans.

Brazil has been swept up in a growing misinformation crisis as the Oct. 2 election looms.

Lawmakers and the courts have both expressed alarm that Bolsonaro is sowing distrust in the election.

Brazilian Senate committee voted last year to approve a report recommending Bolsonaro be charged with a raft of criminal indictments, including crimes against humanity over his response to the pandemic.

What they're saying: Bolsonaro tweeted Friday that the two spoke about "connectivity, investments, innovation and the use of technology to reinforce the protection of the Amazon forest and the realization of Brazil's economic potential."