May 20, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Elon Musk meets Bolsonaro ahead of Brazilian election

Shawna Chen
Photo of Jair Bolsonaro on the left and Elon Musk
President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro (left) and billionaire Elon Musk. Photos: Andressa Anholete and Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue via Getty Images

Elon Musk met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday to discuss connectivity and other technology projects ahead of Brazil's election.

Why it matters: Musk traveled to Brazil as part of his satellite internet service Starlink's expansion in the region. The visit comes as Musk is increasingly engaged with global politicians, especially conservative leaders.

The big picture: The high-profile billionaire has made headlines recently for his bid to takeover Twitter and announcement that he will vote for Republicans.

What they're saying: Bolsonaro tweeted Friday that the two spoke about "connectivity, investments, innovation and the use of technology to reinforce the protection of the Amazon forest and the realization of Brazil's economic potential."

  • Prior to the meeting, Musk had tweeted, "Super excited to be in Brazil for launch of Starlink for 19,000 unconnected schools in rural areas & environmental monitoring of Amazon."
  • Deforestation in the Amazon reached its highest annual rate in over a decade under Bolsonaro, according to AP.
