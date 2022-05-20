May 20, 2022 - Health
Broadway theaters will require masks through June
Broadway theaters will continue requiring attendees to wear face masks at least through June 30 due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Broadway League announced on Friday.
Driving the news: The decision comes as New York City declared a “high Covid alert" due to rising cases, per the New York Times.
What they're saying: “The safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority,” Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League, said in a statement.
- “By maintaining our audience masking requirement through at least the month of June, we intend to continue that track record of safety for all, despite the Omicron subvariants.”
The big picture: Biden administration officials said Wednesday that one-third of Americans currently live in areas where the risk for COVID-19 infection is high and people should consider wearing masks indoors.
- COVID-19 cases are rising in almost every state.
- But about one in three Americans now say the pandemic is over, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.