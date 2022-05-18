Finland and Sweden formally apply to join NATO

Finland and Sweden handed over their NATO applications on Wednesday to Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who hailed the "historic moment" and urged all 30 allies to move quickly to ratify the Nordic countries' membership.

Why it matters: NATO's ninth enlargement since its founding in 1949 will fundamentally transform European security, adding 830 miles of border with Russia along the Finnish frontier and reversing 200 years of Swedish military non-alignment.

Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine galvanized Finland and Sweden, two historically non-aligned countries, to join the defensive alliance. Public support for NATO membership in the Nordic countries shot up virtually overnight after the start of the invasion.

Russia has responded to their potential memberships with half-veiled threats — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Finland that the move "could have a negative effect" on relations.

Russia's Foreign Ministry warned last week that Moscow would "take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature" if Finland applies.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, threatened last month that Russia would deploy nuclear weapons to its Kaliningrad enclave if Sweden and Finland join.

What they're saying: Finland's President Sauli Niinistö said earlier this week that Finland is seeking NATO membership because the invasion of Ukraine proved that the Kremlin does not respect officially non-aligned countries.

"What we see now, Europe, the world, is more divided," Niinistö said. "There's not very much room for non-aligned in between."

The big picture: Secretary of State Tony Blinken is set to meet with his Turkish counterpart in New York on Wednesday after Turkey threatened to oppose Finland and Sweden's NATO bids.

President Biden will meet with the leaders of Finland and Sweden on Thursday.

