May 13, 2022 - Sports
Russian authorities extend Brittney Griner's detention
Russian authorities extended American basketball star Brittney Griner's detention for another month, her lawyer Alexander Boikov told AP.
Driving the news: Griner, who appeared Friday in a Moscow court for a hearing on her detention, was also denied a request for house arrest, per ESPN.
Catch up quick: Griner was detained at a Moscow-area airport in February when authorities claimed that they found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.
- Russian authorities had previously denied U.S. officials from seeing Griner, but she has since been seen by a U.S. official.
- A State Department spokesperson earlier this month said Griner was "wrongfully detained" by Russia.
