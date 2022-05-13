Skip to main content
May 13, 2022 - Sports

Russian authorities extend Brittney Griner's detention

Erin Doherty
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona
Brittney Griner during pregame warmups on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Mike Mattina/Getty Images

Russian authorities extended American basketball star Brittney Griner's detention for another month, her lawyer Alexander Boikov told AP.

Driving the news: Griner, who appeared Friday in a Moscow court for a hearing on her detention, was also denied a request for house arrest, per ESPN.

Catch up quick: Griner was detained at a Moscow-area airport in February when authorities claimed that they found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.

  • Russian authorities had previously denied U.S. officials from seeing Griner, but she has since been seen by a U.S. official.
  • A State Department spokesperson earlier this month said Griner was "wrongfully detained" by Russia.

