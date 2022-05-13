Russian authorities extend Brittney Griner's detention

Russian authorities extended American basketball star Brittney Griner's detention for another month, her lawyer Alexander Boikov told AP.

Driving the news: Griner, who appeared Friday in a Moscow court for a hearing on her detention, was also denied a request for house arrest, per ESPN.

Catch up quick: Griner was detained at a Moscow-area airport in February when authorities claimed that they found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.

Russian authorities had previously denied U.S. officials from seeing Griner, but she has since been seen by a U.S. official.

A State Department spokesperson earlier this month said Griner was "wrongfully detained" by Russia.

