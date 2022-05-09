Biden admin lifts tariffs on Ukrainian steel

The U.S. will lift tariffs on Ukrainian steel for the next year in a bid to help Ukraine as its war with Russia continues, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced on Monday.

Why it matters: The move temporarily pauses part of a 2018 measure by the Trump administration to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on a broad swath of countries.

The big picture: While Ukraine is a relatively minor supplier of steel to the U.S. — coming in only 12th among foreign suppliers — the steel industry looms large in Ukraine and has been a source of economic growth, per the New York Times, which first reported the news.

Ukraine's steel industry employs 1 in 13 people in the country and many steel mills have "continued to pay, feed, and even shelter their employees" through the war, the Commerce Department noted in the press release.

The country ranks as the world's 13th largest steel producer and 80% of its steel output is exported, according to S&P Global.

The Trump-era policy — a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum — was imposed on the basis that the foreign products were a threat to U.S. national security.

State of play: Although many of the country's steel producers halted much of their production at the start of the Russian invasion in February, two major producers — ArcelorMittal and Metinvest — began to restart some of their operations last month, the Wall Street Journal reported.

What they're saying: "We can’t just admire the fortitude and spirit of the Ukrainian people—we need to have their backs and support one of the most important industries to Ukraine’s economic well-being," Raimondo said in the press release.