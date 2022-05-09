Amazon will help refugee employees obtain citizenship

Amazon is partnering with the National Immigration Forum, an advocacy group based in D.C., to help refugee and humanitarian-based immigrant employees obtain citizenship, the group announced Monday.

Details: The partnership is an extension of Amazon's Welcome Door program, which launched about a month ago.

Through the program, eligible Amazon employees receive free social, legal and financial support, such as mentorship, skills training — which includes college tuition — and reimbursement for work authorization fees.

The program has been offered to employees in the U.S. starting in April, with the company planning to expand it globally by the end of the year.

The big picture: Amazon and nearly three dozen major companies, including Facebook, Uber and UPS, committed to hiring and training Afghan refugees last fall.

In March, more than 50 companies, including Amazon, vowed to support people fleeing Ukraine.

What to watch: The U.S. expects to admit up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine. More than 76,000 Afghans have been brought to the U.S. so far this year.