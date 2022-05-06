The Federal Aviation Administration reported the lowest number of unruly air passenger incidents since 2020, according to data from the agency released this week.

The big picture: A judge in Florida struck down the federal mask mandate last month, saying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its statutory authority and failed to properly justify its decision. The Transportation Security Administration said that it would stop enforcing wearing masks.

The FAA made its "zero-tolerance policy" toward unruly passengers permanent in the wake of the court's ruling.

By the numbers: The agency reported 1.9 incidents per 10,000 flights for the week ending April 24, the week the mask mandate was struck down.

The week prior it reported 4.4 incidents per 10,000 flights, the New York Times reports.

But, but, but: The Department of Justice is currently appealing the travel mask mandate ruling after the CDC said mask-wearing "remains necessary" amid a COVID surge.