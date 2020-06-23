34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

2020 White House Correspondents' dinner canceled

2017 White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The 2020 White House Correspondents' Association dinner has been canceled after originally being postponed from April to Aug. 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The dinner brings together journalists who cover Washington, D.C., and often features influential hosts. The event is the primary source of revenue for the White House Correspondents' Association.

  • The WHCA says it is working to host a virtual event "that would allow us to salute award-winning journalism, toast an impressive group of scholarship winners, and still enjoy a few laughs."

Justin Green
28 mins ago - Health

COVID-19 sweeps the South

Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The summer reprieve from the coronavirus isn't coming, and the outbreak is hitting the Sun Belt the hardest.

Why it matters: Anthony Fauci warned today of a "disturbing surge" driven by community spread in metropolitan areas in Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Axios
Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 9,158,912 — Total deaths: 473,930 — Total recoveries — 4,585,946Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 2,329,637 — Total deaths: 120,927 — Total recoveries: 640,198 — Total tested: 27,553,581Map.
  3. Primaries: Elections initially delayed in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York due to the pandemic to take place today.
  4. World: EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1.
  5. Public health: Fauci says Trump has never told task force to slow down testing.
  6. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: People in red states are feeling the risk.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's national security adviser to hit China in Arizona speech

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien will lambast China's leadership in a speech tomorrow in Arizona, one day after President Trump visits the crucial battleground state to promote his border wall.

What we're hearing: O'Brien's speech "will focus on the challenge presented by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to American values and the values of democratic societies around the world," a senior administration official familiar with his prepared remarks tells Axios.

