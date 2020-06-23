2020 White House Correspondents' dinner canceled
2017 White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
The 2020 White House Correspondents' Association dinner has been canceled after originally being postponed from April to Aug. 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Why it matters: The dinner brings together journalists who cover Washington, D.C., and often features influential hosts. The event is the primary source of revenue for the White House Correspondents' Association.
- The WHCA says it is working to host a virtual event "that would allow us to salute award-winning journalism, toast an impressive group of scholarship winners, and still enjoy a few laughs."