White House Correspondents' Dinner rescheduled for August

The White House Correspondents' Dinner has been rescheduled to Aug. 29 after getting bumped from its traditional April date because of the coronavirus pandemic, the White House Correspondents' Association announced Monday.

The state of play: The WHCA said it made the decision "after consulting with public health and medical officials." "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson will still host the event, alongside comedian Hasan Minhaj as the featured performer.