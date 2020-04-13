1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House Correspondents' Dinner rescheduled for August

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The White House Correspondents' Dinner has been rescheduled to Aug. 29 after getting bumped from its traditional April date because of the coronavirus pandemic, the White House Correspondents' Association announced Monday.

The state of play: The WHCA said it made the decision "after consulting with public health and medical officials." "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson will still host the event, alongside comedian Hasan Minhaj as the featured performer.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Italy and France report slow in death rates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Health officials in Italy and France reported a decrease in the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus, as the United Kingdom's toll surpassed 10,000 on Sunday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 had killed more than 114,000 people and over infected 1.85 million globally by Monday morning, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 434,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Fadel Allassan

Trump says decision on coronavirus reopening belongs to him, not governors

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Monday that the "decision to open up the states" following shutdown measures taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus lies with him, not governors.

Why it matters: The tweet undermines talking points from both the administration and conservatives on the coronavirus shutdown — and overstates Trump's constitutional authority.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases top 555,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 558,000 in the U.S., with more than 2.8 million tests having been conducted as of Monday morning, per Johns Hopkins. Over 41,800 Americans have recovered from the virus.

The big picture: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

