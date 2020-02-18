Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj to headline White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured "Saturday Night Live" cast member, will host the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 25.

And Hasan Minhaj — host of Netflix’s "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj," and the entertainer at the 2017 dinner — will return as featured entertainer.

WHCA President Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent for ABC News, said the two will "help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy."

WHCA partnered with Bob Bain Productions — which has produced the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Teen Choice Awards, the Creative Arts Emmys, Miss America and Trevor Noah stand-up specials — to help produce up this year's dinner.