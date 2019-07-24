The stories that are getting the most traction are largely horror accounts and depictions of squalor at detainment facilities near the border.

By the numbers: Since March 1, among the top 100 articles about immigration, those likely to appeal to critics of the administration generated 23.1 million interactions on social media. Those likely to appeal to readers who support the president's agenda have generated 11.1 million interactions.

Interactions include reactions, comments and shares on Facebook and likes and retweets on Twitter.

Among those top 100 articles, 50 appealed to administration critics, 33 had pro-administration sentiment and 17 had no clear leaning or no clear relation to the administration's immigration policies.

The top 5 immigration articles by sentiment:Appeal to Trump critics

Appeal to Trump supporters

Between the lines: As Axios' Stef Kight points out, it's telling that the top conservative article embraces the disgust at cages, which has been a liberal line of attack, but shifts the blame away from the Trump administration.

Reality check: While Barack Obama didn't have a family separation policy, he had his own border crisis of migrant minors in 2014. As the administration struggled to handle the number of kids, it was forced to set up temporary military bases to hold some of them.

The big picture: It wasn't a given that the top-performing immigration articles would be critical of Trump.

When we applied this same analysis to the top-performing articles between January and November 2016, we found that anti-immigration stories — those that bolstered Trump's criticisms of immigration policy — generated 67% more interactions.

Our 2020 attention tracker is based on data from NewsWhip exclusively provided to Axios as part of a project that will regularly update throughout the 2020 campaign.

See all past editions of the tracker here.