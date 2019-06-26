In tweets by the 2020 Democratic candidates, the economy exceeds the next five domestic issues put together, according to exclusive data provided to Axios by Hamilton Place Strategies.
Why it matters: The count of candidates' tweets about the "economy" includes jobs, wages, inequality, trade, taxes and business — highlighting how many separate issues related to the economy Democrats have to address, compared to far fewer issues related to health care and energy.
- So Democrats have had to collectively spend more time talking about an issue that its core constituency doesn't view as a top priority.
- Health care continues to rank higher than the economy among Democrats as a key issue in 2020, according to several polls. (Health care was the top issue for Democrats in 2018.)
- Environment and education also rank as top priorities.
- The data also shows Democrats are elevating an issue that is typically central to Republicans, and has become even more central under President Trump.
The bottom line: Even though it's playing on Trump's turf, Dems are relying on economic issues to separate themselves in the crowded Democratic field.
- That's especially true for the progressive candidates, with all their new policies.
Go deeper: 2020 Dems' debate survival guide