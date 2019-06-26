Reproduced Hamilton Place Strategies; Chart: Axios Visuals

In tweets by the 2020 Democratic candidates, the economy exceeds the next five domestic issues put together, according to exclusive data provided to Axios by Hamilton Place Strategies.

Why it matters: The count of candidates' tweets about the "economy" includes jobs, wages, inequality, trade, taxes and business — highlighting how many separate issues related to the economy Democrats have to address, compared to far fewer issues related to health care and energy.