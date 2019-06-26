Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

The economy dominates 2020 Democrats' Twitter talk

Reproduced Hamilton Place Strategies; Chart: Axios Visuals

In tweets by the 2020 Democratic candidates, the economy exceeds the next five domestic issues put together, according to exclusive data provided to Axios by Hamilton Place Strategies.

Why it matters: The count of candidates' tweets about the "economy" includes jobs, wages, inequality, trade, taxes and business — highlighting how many separate issues related to the economy Democrats have to address, compared to far fewer issues related to health care and energy.

  • So Democrats have had to collectively spend more time talking about an issue that its core constituency doesn't view as a top priority.
  • Health care continues to rank higher than the economy among Democrats as a key issue in 2020, according to several polls. (Health care was the top issue for Democrats in 2018.) 
  • Environment and education also rank as top priorities. 
  • The data also shows Democrats are elevating an issue that is typically central to Republicans, and has become even more central under President Trump.

The bottom line: Even though it's playing on Trump's turf, Dems are relying on economic issues to separate themselves in the crowded Democratic field.

  • That's especially true for the progressive candidates, with all their new policies.

Go deeper: 2020 Dems' debate survival guide

2020 presidential election